CavsHQ - October 23, 2017

The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Monday, October 23rd on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

Channing Frye and Joe Gabriele joined hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez Brito to talk about lineup changes, head coach Earl Watson being fired from the Suns, and the injury to Browns all-pro left tackle Joe Thomas.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive