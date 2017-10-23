CavsHQ - October 23, 2017
The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Monday, October 23rd on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.
Channing Frye and Joe Gabriele joined hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez Brito to talk about lineup changes, head coach Earl Watson being fired from the Suns, and the injury to Browns all-pro left tackle Joe Thomas.
Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Welcome to the Show
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 Show 2 of CavsHQ.
CavsHQ 10.25.17
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Channing Frye Interview Part 1
Part 1 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito 's interview with Cavaliers forward Channing Frye.
| 06:34
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Channing Frye Interview Part 2
Part 2 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito 's interview with Cavaliers forward Channing Frye.
| 07:53
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner
In this week's Discount Drug Mart Community Corner, John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito talk about the Cavaliers Flashes of Hope event.
| 01:21
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Cavs.com Writer with Joe G
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito sit down with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele.
| 07:31
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: More with Cavs.com Writer with Joe G
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito continue there discussion with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele.
| 07:29
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Wrap-up
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito wrap up show 2.
| 05:56