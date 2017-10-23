CavsHQ - October 23, 2017

Posted: Oct 23, 2017

The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Monday, October 23rd on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

Channing Frye and Joe Gabriele joined hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez Brito to talk about lineup changes, head coach Earl Watson being fired from the Suns, and the injury to Browns all-pro left tackle Joe Thomas.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Welcome to the Show

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 Show 2 of CavsHQ.

CavsHQ 10.25.17

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Welcome to the Show

Oct 25, 2017  |  05:23
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Channing Frye Interview Part 1
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Channing Frye Interview Part 1

Part 1 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito 's interview with Cavaliers forward Channing Frye.
Oct 25, 2017  |  06:34
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Channing Frye Interview Part 2
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Channing Frye Interview Part 2

Part 2 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito 's interview with Cavaliers forward Channing Frye.
Oct 25, 2017  |  07:53
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner

In this week's Discount Drug Mart Community Corner, John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito talk about the Cavaliers Flashes of Hope event.
Oct 25, 2017  |  01:21
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Cavs.com Writer with Joe G
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Cavs.com Writer with Joe G

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito sit down with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele.
Oct 25, 2017  |  07:31
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: More with Cavs.com Writer with Joe G
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: More with Cavs.com Writer with Joe G

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito continue there discussion with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele.
Oct 25, 2017  |  07:29
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Wrap-up
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 2: Wrap-up

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito wrap up show 2.
Oct 25, 2017  |  05:56
Frye, Channing, Cavaliers, CavsHQ, CavsHQ 10-23-17, 2017-18 Season

