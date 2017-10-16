CavsHQ - October 16, 2017
Rocky Widner
The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Tuesday, October 16th on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.
Check in with hosts John Michael and Rafael Hernández Brito as they sit down with Jose Calderon, former Cavs Head Coach Mike Fratello, and Allison Clarke from Flashes of Hope!
Plus, Cavs.com's Joe Gabriele stops by to help tip off the regular season.
Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Welcome to the Show
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 of CavsHQ.
CavsHQ 10.18.17
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Welcome to the Show
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 of CavsHQ.
| 03:06
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Coach Mike Fratello Interview Part 1
Part 1 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito 's interview with former Cavaliers Head Coach Mike Fratello.
| 05:39
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Coach Mike Fratello Interview Part 2
Part 2 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito's interview with former Cavaliers Head Coach Mike Fratello.
| 07:33
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner with Allison Clarke
In this week's Discount Drug Mart Community Corner, John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito talk with Allison Clarke about the Cavaliers Flashes of Hope event.
| 05:41
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Jose Calderon Interview
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito talk with Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon.
| 09:01
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Over/Under with Joe G
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito sit down with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele to discuss some over/under.
| 09:49
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Wrap-up
John Michael, Rafael Hernandez Brito and Joe Gabriele wrap up show 1.
| 01:17