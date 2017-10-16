CavsHQ - October 16, 2017

Rocky Widner
Posted: Oct 16, 2017

The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Tuesday, October 16th on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

Check in with hosts John Michael and Rafael Hernández Brito as they sit down with Jose Calderon, former Cavs Head Coach Mike Fratello, and Allison Clarke from Flashes of Hope!

Plus, Cavs.com's Joe Gabriele stops by to help tip off the regular season.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Welcome to the Show

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 of CavsHQ.

CavsHQ 10.18.17

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 of CavsHQ.
Oct 18, 2017  |  03:06
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Coach Mike Fratello Interview Part 1
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Coach Mike Fratello Interview Part 1

Part 1 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito 's interview with former Cavaliers Head Coach Mike Fratello.
Oct 18, 2017  |  05:39
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Coach Mike Fratello Interview Part 2
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Coach Mike Fratello Interview Part 2

Part 2 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito's interview with former Cavaliers Head Coach Mike Fratello.
Oct 18, 2017  |  07:33
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner with Allison Clarke
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner with Allison Clarke

In this week's Discount Drug Mart Community Corner, John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito talk with Allison Clarke about the Cavaliers Flashes of Hope event.
Oct 18, 2017  |  05:41
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Jose Calderon Interview
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Jose Calderon Interview

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito talk with Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon.
Oct 18, 2017  |  09:01
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Over/Under with Joe G
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Over/Under with Joe G

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito sit down with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele to discuss some over/under.
Oct 18, 2017  |  09:49
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Wrap-up
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Wrap-up

John Michael, Rafael Hernandez Brito and Joe Gabriele wrap up show 1.
Oct 18, 2017  |  01:17
