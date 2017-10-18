Watch Full 2017 Big Shots and Little Stars Event

On Wednesday, October 18, more than 40 pediatric cancer survivors and fighters were the true stars of the night when the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the annual “Big Shots and Little Stars” fundraiser, benefiting Flashes of Hope and The Children’s Tumor Foundation. In addition to their teammates, Cavs players were joined by The Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts, among other Alice in Wonderland characters, for this unique and entertaining evening. Big Shots and Little Stars helps raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.

See below full livestream coverage of the Big Shots and Little Stars event.