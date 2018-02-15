Wine & Gold Repping The Land this Weekend

There's no break for Cavs.com and the Wine & Gold.

From the newest Cavalier Larry Nance Jr. channeling his father's high-flying talents in the Verizon Slam Dunk on Saturday to LeBron James leading Team LeBron on Sunday's main stage, All-Star weekend in Hollywood will be represented by The Land.

Although he will be unable to play as he continues to recover from his left hand injury, five-time All-Star selection Kevin Love will be supporting local children and families at the 11th NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service on Friday.

Joining Nance Jr., LBJ and KLove will be members of the Cavs game presentation who will be putting on a show for everyone throughout the entire weekend.

NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles will bring together some of the most talented and passionate players in the league’s history for a global celebration of the game. The 67th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 16th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 33rd year of NBA All-Star coverage. Staples Center will also host Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 16 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 17. The NBA All-Star Practice, NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles, Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Practice and NBA G League International Challenge presented by Kumho Tire will take place at Verizon Up Arena at Los Angeles Convention Center.

2018 Verizon Slam Dunk

NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers and first-time participants Larry Nance Jr. of the Cavaliers, Dennis Smith Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz will display their aerial creativity in the 2018 Verizon Slam Dunk on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 33rd Verizon Slam Dunk is part of State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night, which will air on TNT and ESPN Radio at 8 p.m. ET. All-Star Saturday Night also includes the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and the JBL Three-Point Contest.

67th All-Star Game

LeBron James was selected as a starter for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, as well as one of two team captains under this year’s revamped format. James’ appearance will mark his 14th consecutive NBA All-Star start, the longest such streak in NBA history (Bob Cousy-13). The two-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2006 and 2008) is also set to become just the second player in league history to start at least 14 All-Star Games, joining Kobe Bryant (15).

Over his 13 previous All-Star appearances (2005-2017), James has averaged 24.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.4 minutes while shooting .518 (129-249) from the floor. Among all-time leaders in All-Star Game history, he ranks first in points scored (314), first in field goals made (129), first in three-pointers made (31), fourth in scoring average (24.2), sixth in assists (76) and tied for 12th in steals (17). James also has the most 20-point games in All-Star Game history with 10 (next closest is Oscar Robertson, 8). This season, James has appeared in 43 games (all starts) for Cleveland, averaging 27.3 points (third in NBA) on .557 shooting from the field (eighth in NBA), 8.0 rebounds (25th in NBA), a career-high 8.8 assists (fourth in NBA), 1.72 steals (13th in NBA) and 1.14 blocks (22nd in NBA) in 36.9 minutes. He also has 25 double-doubles (tied-5th in NBA) and seven triple-doubles (2nd in NBA), while earning the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month award twice (October/November and December) and Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors on two occasions (Week 7 and Week 9). James has scored at least 20 points 36 times and 30 points or more 16 times, including an NBA season-high 57 points on Nov. 3 at Washington. James, who is also the only player in the NBA with at least 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and a .500 field goal percentage in 2017-18, enters Cleveland’s game tonight versus Orlando at 41 points away from becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 30,000 points, as well as the seventh player to reach that mark.

NBA Invites Cavs In-Arena Host Ahmaad Crump, QStix

Several familiar faces from the Cavs and Quicken Loans Arena organization have been invited by the NBA to join more than 200 staff and entertainers from across all 30 NBA teams during the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend. Cavaliers in-arena host Ahmaad Crump, drumline performers The QStix, and Kerry Woloszynek, Cavs director of fan development, are headed to Los Angeles, California, February 16th-18th.

The Cavs contingent will participate throughout the weekend at marquee events serving alongside game presentation producers and directors, entertainers (including mascots, in-arena emcees, interactive squads), stage managers, DJs and music coordinators, choreographers and more, from across the league.