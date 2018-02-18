67th NBA All-Star Game

What: 67th NBA All-Star Game
When: Sunday, Feb. 18 | 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: TNT, coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET
Where: STAPLES Center
Participants: All-Star roster

Team LeBron: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bradley Beal, DeMarcus Cousins (injured), Anthony Davis (injured), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love (injured), Victor Oladipo, Kristaps Porzingis (injured), John Wall (injured), Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker

Team Stephen: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green, James Harden, Al Horford, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns

LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry lead the list of 10 players selected by fans, NBA players and media to start in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. James and Curry will serve as team captains after finishing as the All-Star starter from each conference who received the most fan votes in his conference.

The 67th NBA All-Star Game, featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and ESPN Radio. The Midseason Classic from STAPLES Center will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

Under the new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, James and Curry drafted the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Draft was conducted Jan. 25 via conference call. As the All-Star starter from each conference who received the most fan votes in his conference, James and Curry drafted the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. The captains selected their 11 teammates regardless of conference affiliation, marking the NBA’s first All-Star Game without a matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.

Cavs.com Previews Sunday’s Main Event

Cavs.com checks in from Hollywood to preview the 67th NBA All-Star Game.

All-Star Weekend 2018

Cavs.com Previews Sunday’s Main Event

Cavs.com checks in from Hollywood to preview the 67th NBA All-Star Game.
Feb 18, 2018  |  04:35
Exclusive Interview with Larry Jr. and Sr.

Cavs.com’s Fred McLeod caught up with Larry Nance Jr. and Sr. following the Verizon Slam Dunk at STAPLES Center on All-Star Saturday.
Feb 17, 2018  |  03:28
Nance Jr. Gets a 50 in His Last Dunk

Larry Nance Jr. pulls off a double-backboard dunk in his final slam for the perfect score.
Feb 17, 2018  |  00:49
Larry Sr. Lobs Larry Jr. in the Finals

Larry Nance Sr. throws the lob pass to Larry Nance Jr. for his first dunk in the Finals.
Feb 17, 2018  |  00:24
Nance Jr. Scores 49 with Second Dunk

Larry Nance Jr. tallies a 49 with his second flush coming from behind the backboard for the windmill flush.
Feb 17, 2018  |  00:15
Nance Jr. Pays Tribute to Pops with First Dunk

Larry Nance Jr. pays tribute to his father with his rock-the-cradle dunk in the first round.
Feb 17, 2018  |  01:26
QStix Perform on All-Star Saturday

The QStix perform prior to the Verizon Slam Dunk on All-Star Saturday at STAPLES Center.
Feb 17, 2018  |  01:23
All-Star Saturday Media Availability: LeBron James - February 17, 2018

Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Team LeBron practice in Los Angeles during All-Star Saturday.
Feb 17, 2018  |  20:46
All-Star Saturday Media Availability: Kevin Love - February 17, 2018

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Team LeBron practice in Los Angeles during All-Star Saturday.
Feb 17, 2018  |  24:47
All-Star Saturday Media Availability: Larry Nance Jr. - February 17, 2018

Cavaliers forward/center Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media in Los Angeles during All-Star Saturday.
Feb 17, 2018  |  18:47
1-on-1 with Kevin Love

Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love caught up with Cavs.com's Fred McLeod for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview following Team LeBron practice on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Feb 17, 2018  |  03:35
1-on-1 with Larry Nance Jr.

Cavs.com's Fred McLeod caught up with Larry Nance Jr. for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview from Los Angeles.
Feb 17, 2018  |  03:50
LeBron James: Excited To Give Back At All-Star

Kristen Ledlow interviews LeBron James as Team LeBron takes the court for All-Star practice.
Feb 17, 2018  |  01:14
Kevin Love and LeBron James Get Introduced for Practice

Cavaliers All-Stars, Kevin Love and LeBron James, get announced to the floor prior to Team LeBron practice in Los Angeles on All-Star Saturday.
Feb 17, 2018  |  00:34
Larry Nance, Jr. Talks Trade, Dunk Contest

Larry Nance Jr. joins NBA TV in Los Angeles to discuss his trade to the Cavaliers and how he is following his dad's footsteps in the Verizon Slam Dunk this weekend.
Feb 16, 2018  |  09:38
QStix Putting on a Show at All-Star

Reppin' the Cavaliers game presentation team, the QStix put on a show for All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.
Feb 16, 2018  |  00:21
#CavsPacers Shootaround: LeBron James - January 26, 2018

Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the following Friday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Jan 26, 2018  |  04:16
#CavsPacers Shootaround: Kevin Love - January 26, 2018

Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the following Friday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Jan 26, 2018  |  05:51
KLove's Reaction to All-Star Nod

Cavs.com's Fred McLeod sits down for an exclusive 1-on-1 with Kevin Love to discuss his fifth career All-Star selection.
Jan 23, 2018  |  03:09
2018 All-Star Top 10 Kevin Love

Check out the top 10 plays that made the Cavaliers' Kevin Love an All-Star.
Jan 23, 2018  |  03:17
LeBron James' Top 10 Plays | 2017-18 Season

Check out the top 10 plays that made the Cavaliers' LeBron James an All-Star this season.
Jan 18, 2018  |  02:35
