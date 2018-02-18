67th NBA All-Star Game
STAPLES Center at 8:20 p.m. ET
NBA.com
What: 67th NBA All-Star Game
When: Sunday, Feb. 18 | 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: TNT, coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET
Where: STAPLES Center
Participants: All-Star roster
Team LeBron: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bradley Beal, DeMarcus Cousins (injured), Anthony Davis (injured), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love (injured), Victor Oladipo, Kristaps Porzingis (injured), John Wall (injured), Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker
Team Stephen: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green, James Harden, Al Horford, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns
LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry lead the list of 10 players selected by fans, NBA players and media to start in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. James and Curry will serve as team captains after finishing as the All-Star starter from each conference who received the most fan votes in his conference.
The 67th NBA All-Star Game, featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and ESPN Radio. The Midseason Classic from STAPLES Center will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.
Under the new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, James and Curry drafted the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves.
The 2018 NBA All-Star Draft was conducted Jan. 25 via conference call. As the All-Star starter from each conference who received the most fan votes in his conference, James and Curry drafted the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. The captains selected their 11 teammates regardless of conference affiliation, marking the NBA’s first All-Star Game without a matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.
Cavs.com Previews Sunday’s Main Event
Cavs.com checks in from Hollywood to preview the 67th NBA All-Star Game.
All-Star Weekend 2018
Cavs.com Previews Sunday’s Main Event
Cavs.com checks in from Hollywood to preview the 67th NBA All-Star Game.
| 04:35
Exclusive Interview with Larry Jr. and Sr.
Cavs.com’s Fred McLeod caught up with Larry Nance Jr. and Sr. following the Verizon Slam Dunk at STAPLES Center on All-Star Saturday.
| 03:28
Nance Jr. Gets a 50 in His Last Dunk
Larry Nance Jr. pulls off a double-backboard dunk in his final slam for the perfect score.
| 00:49
Larry Sr. Lobs Larry Jr. in the Finals
Larry Nance Sr. throws the lob pass to Larry Nance Jr. for his first dunk in the Finals.
| 00:24
Nance Jr. Scores 49 with Second Dunk
Larry Nance Jr. tallies a 49 with his second flush coming from behind the backboard for the windmill flush.
| 00:15
Nance Jr. Pays Tribute to Pops with First Dunk
Larry Nance Jr. pays tribute to his father with his rock-the-cradle dunk in the first round.
| 01:26
QStix Perform on All-Star Saturday
The QStix perform prior to the Verizon Slam Dunk on All-Star Saturday at STAPLES Center.
| 01:23
All-Star Saturday Media Availability: LeBron James - February 17, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Team LeBron practice in Los Angeles during All-Star Saturday.
| 20:46
All-Star Saturday Media Availability: Kevin Love - February 17, 2018
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Team LeBron practice in Los Angeles during All-Star Saturday.
| 24:47
All-Star Saturday Media Availability: Larry Nance Jr. - February 17, 2018
Cavaliers forward/center Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media in Los Angeles during All-Star Saturday.
| 18:47
1-on-1 with Kevin Love
Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love caught up with Cavs.com's Fred McLeod for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview following Team LeBron practice on Saturday in Los Angeles.
| 03:35
1-on-1 with Larry Nance Jr.
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod caught up with Larry Nance Jr. for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview from Los Angeles.
| 03:50
LeBron James: Excited To Give Back At All-Star
Kristen Ledlow interviews LeBron James as Team LeBron takes the court for All-Star practice.
| 01:14
Kevin Love and LeBron James Get Introduced for Practice
Cavaliers All-Stars, Kevin Love and LeBron James, get announced to the floor prior to Team LeBron practice in Los Angeles on All-Star Saturday.
| 00:34
Larry Nance, Jr. Talks Trade, Dunk Contest
Larry Nance Jr. joins NBA TV in Los Angeles to discuss his trade to the Cavaliers and how he is following his dad's footsteps in the Verizon Slam Dunk this weekend.
| 09:38
QStix Putting on a Show at All-Star
Reppin' the Cavaliers game presentation team, the QStix put on a show for All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.
| 00:21
#CavsPacers Shootaround: LeBron James - January 26, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the following Friday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 04:16
#CavsPacers Shootaround: Kevin Love - January 26, 2018
Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the following Friday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 05:51
KLove's Reaction to All-Star Nod
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod sits down for an exclusive 1-on-1 with Kevin Love to discuss his fifth career All-Star selection.
| 03:09
2018 All-Star Top 10 Kevin Love
Check out the top 10 plays that made the Cavaliers' Kevin Love an All-Star.
| 03:17
LeBron James' Top 10 Plays | 2017-18 Season
Check out the top 10 plays that made the Cavaliers' LeBron James an All-Star this season.
| 02:35