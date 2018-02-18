What: 67th NBA All-Star Game

When: Sunday, Feb. 18 | 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

Where: STAPLES Center

Participants: All-Star roster

Team LeBron: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bradley Beal, DeMarcus Cousins (injured), Anthony Davis (injured), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love (injured), Victor Oladipo, Kristaps Porzingis (injured), John Wall (injured), Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker

Team Stephen: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green, James Harden, Al Horford, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns

LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry lead the list of 10 players selected by fans, NBA players and media to start in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. James and Curry will serve as team captains after finishing as the All-Star starter from each conference who received the most fan votes in his conference.

The 67th NBA All-Star Game, featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and ESPN Radio. The Midseason Classic from STAPLES Center will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Draft was conducted Jan. 25 via conference call. As the All-Star starter from each conference who received the most fan votes in his conference, James and Curry drafted the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. The captains selected their 11 teammates regardless of conference affiliation, marking the NBA’s first All-Star Game without a matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.