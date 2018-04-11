CAVALIERS SURVEY ENTER-TO-WIN SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

1. Sweepstakes Description: The following terms and conditions apply to the Cavaliers Survey Enter-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”). Individuals who, during the Sweepstakes Period (as defined below), complete the survey provided by Cavaliers Operating Company, LLC (the “CAVS”) via the link in this email will be entered into a pool of Entrants (as defined below) and provided with an opportunity to one (1) autographed Cleveland Cavaliers jersey (particular jersey and player autograph to be determined by the CAVS in its sole discretion) (the “Prize”).

ARV of the Prize: $100

2. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on April 9, 2018 at 12:00:00 PM EST and ends on April 23, 2018 at 11:59:59 PM EST. In order to qualify, entries must be received during the Sweepstakes Period. Any entries received thereafter shall be null and void, and ineligible for the Sweepstakes. The CAVS are not responsible for late, incomplete, or misdirected entries, nor are they obligated to publicly announce the Sweepstakes results.

3. To Enter: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THE SWEEPSTAKES. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE OR IMPACT YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. In order to be entered into the Sweepstakes, an eligible entrant (“Entrant”) must, during the Sweepstakes Period, complete the Survey provided by the CAVS via the link in this email.

Limit: One (1) entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period. If an Entrant completes multiple surveys, only the first entry will be considered. All entries become the property of the CAVS.

By completing and submitting the survey, an Entrant consents (a) to being contacted by the CAVS and its respective affiliates; and (b) to be bound by, and comply with, all of the terms and conditions set forth in these Official Sweepstakes Rules.

4. Eligibility: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age at the time of entry and reside and reside within a 150 air mile radius of city limits of Cleveland, Ohio, excluding those territories identified in Section 13 below. Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers, and directors (and their parents, siblings, spouses, and children) of the CAVS, its advertising and promotional agencies, and its parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates are not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes.

5. Selection of the Winner and Notification: Subject to the terms and conditions set forth herein, there will be one (1) prize winner (the “Winner”) randomly selected from among all qualifying Entrants on or about April 23, 2018.

The Winner will be notified by email on or about April 24, 2018. If the Winner: (a) is unreachable; (b) does not make direct contact with the CAVS by the date specified in the notification message; or (c) fails to accept the Prize, the CAVS reserve the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to disqualify such Winner and, to select a replacement Winner from the remaining qualifying Entrants. The CAVS shall not be responsible for failed attempts to notify the Winner and no responsibility is assumed by the CAVS for any correspondence returned as undeliverable or any other problems associated with attempt(s) to notify the Winner. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Verification: Upon the request of the CAVS, the Winner must sign and return the following documents by a date determined by the CAVS in order to be eligible to receive the Prize: (a) an affidavit of eligibility; and (b) a liability/publicity release in form and substance satisfactory to the CAVS. If any of the foregoing documents are not completed, signed, and returned within the stated time, or if the Winner is deemed by the CAVS to be ineligible or not to have complied with these Official Sweepstakes Rules, then such Winner will be disqualified and an alternate Winner will be selected from the remaining qualifying Entrants, time permitting.

7. Prize Conditions, Terms, and Restrictions: Only the Prize described in these Official Sweepstakes Rules shall be awarded and no substitutions, cash equivalents, and/or redemptions may be made, except that, in the event of Prize unavailability, the CAVS reserve the right to substitute the Prize with another prize of equal or greater value, in the CAVS’ sole discretion. The Prize cannot be transferred, assigned, or redeemed for cash. The Winners shall be solely responsible for any and all costs not specifically described as part of the Prize, including (if applicable) any and all of their travel expenses and accommodations. If applicable, the Winner must be able to travel on those dates and times designated by the CAVS, in its sole discretion, and all travel arrangements shall be made by the Winner.

Except where prohibited by law, Prize acceptance constitutes a release granting the CAVS the right to use the Winner’s name, likeness, statements (if true), biographical information, voice, and cities and states of residence for advertising, marketing, and publicity purposes on a worldwide basis (without review by the Winner) and in all forms of media, without compensation, remuneration, or other authorization. The CAVS expressly disclaim any responsibility or liability in connection with injury or loss to any person or property relating to redemption of the Prize. The CAVS make no representations or warranties in connection with the Prize. Restrictions, conditions and limitations apply.

8. Posting Terms and License to Use Entrant Personal Information: In order to promote, market, and publicize the Sweepstakes, the CAVS and its respective affiliates may require a license to use any and all information, materials, and content submitted in the Sweepstakes including, but not limited to, each Entrant’s name (and likeness), biographical information, and any other personal information submitted. Accordingly, by submitting an entry, each Entrant expressly grants the CAVS a worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, non-exclusive, sub-licensable and transferable right and license to use, and share with its affiliates and any partner(s) of this Sweepstakes to use, however the CAVS, its affiliates, and any partner(s) of this Sweepstakes may deem fit in their sole and absolute discretion, whether in connection with the Sweepstakes or otherwise, all content submitted in connection with an entry.

9. Sweepstakes Conditions: The Sweepstakes is governed by and subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws. By participating, Entrants waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes or in these Official Sweepstakes Rules. Any violation of these Official Sweepstakes Rules may result in disqualification and any violation of these Official Sweepstakes Rules by the Winner will result in such Winner’s disqualification as the Winner and all privileges as the Winner shall be immediately terminated. ENTRANTS RELEASE, DISCHARGE, AND AGREE TO INDEMNIFY, DEFEND, AND HOLD HARMLESS CAVALIERS OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, CAVALIERS HOLDINGS, LLC, THE NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION AND ITS MEMBER TEAMS, NBA PROPERTIES, INC., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS, MEMBERS, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MANAGERS, EMPLOYEES, PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES FROM AND AGAINST ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY DAMAGES, INJURY OR LOSSES, TO ANY PERSON (INCLUDING DEATH), OR PROPERTY, OF ANY KIND RESULTING IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FROM ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, MISUSE OR USE OF THE PRIZE OR PARTICIPATION IN ANY SWEEPSTAKES-RELATED ACTIVITY OR PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES.

10. Limitation of Liability: The CAVS shall not be held responsible for late, misdirected, incomplete, or undeliverable entries. The CAVS may prohibit an Entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes or winning the Prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines that said Entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, hacking, deception, or other unfair play, or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other Entrants or the CAVS representatives or employees. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned including, but not limited to, by reason of tampering, unauthorized intervention, labor dispute, fraud, or any other causes beyond the control of the CAVS which, in the sole opinion of the CAVS, corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, then the CAVS reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes and select the Winner based on entries received prior to the action taken.

11. Claims/Choice of Law: (a) Any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (b) under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to seek the award of, and Entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental and consequential damages or any other damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and hereby waives all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Sweepstakes Rules, or the rights and obligations of Entrants and/or the CAVS in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Ohio, without regard for conflicts of law doctrine, and all proceedings shall take place in the State of Ohio. All Entrants agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of Ohio and agree to waive the right to a jury trial with respect to any claim or dispute with regard to any aspect of the Sweepstakes or Official Sweepstakes Rules.

12. Winner List: For a copy of the first name, last initial, and city of residence of the Winner, send a postage paid, self-addressed envelope to:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1 Center Court

Cleveland, OH 44115

Attn.: Ken Radzyminski

Requests must be received within thirty (30) days of the date the Sweepstakes officially ends.

13. Excluded Territories: See below.

EXCLUDED TERRITORIES