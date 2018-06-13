Half Million Dollars Raised for Local Charities During Playoffs

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans combined to generate a huge win for the Northeast Ohio community during the recently completed 2018 NBA Playoffs, once again raising funds to benefit local charities. Admission proceeds to the road game watch parties held at Quicken Loans Arena during the 2018 NBA Playoffs raised over $500,000 for Cleveland Say Yes to Education scholarships and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. The Cavaliers cover all expenses of the watch parties and donate 100 percent of the admission charges to charity. The Cavs have now generated more than $2.5 million dollars for Cleveland-area non-profit organizations and charitable programs over the last four years of the NBA Playoffs and Finals.

“Being able to combine the excitement of the playoffs and game experience at The Q while supporting two very impactful local groups serving our local children and families is something very special for our entire organization,” said Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena CEO Len Komoroski. “Together with our fans, we can all take pride knowing we again were able to turn the watch parties into something larger than just the games.”

The Cleveland’s Path to Say Yes to Education scholarship fund will receive two-thirds of the funds from the 2018 Playoffs run, with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity receiving one-third.

“Dan Gilbert and the Cavs’ generosity in both 2017 and 2018 has enabled us to complete our 100-home project. In fact, the $1 million+ proceeds provided $10,000 towards every house we fully rehabbed. We are extremely grateful to their commitment to fighting neighborhood blight and providing affordable homeownership in Cleveland,” John Habat, President/CEO Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

The Cavs and their Quicken Loans Family of Companies have raised and donated over $1.2 million dollars for Habitat for Humanity over the last two years as part of a multi-year commitment to continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland. The Cavs organization also joins Quicken Loans and their Family of Companies and Habitat for Humanity each fall to volunteer and help refurbish properties in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood, as part of “Neighborhoods Week.”

“The Cavs and the fans here in Cleveland have shown once again what it takes to be true champions for the community,” said Ronn Richard, president and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation, which manages the local scholarship fund for Cleveland’s Path to Say Yes. “This incredible generosity will be a game-changer for Cleveland, proving that we will do ‘whatever it takes’ to make a difference in the lives of our youth.”

In addition to the watch party admissions, an additional $75,000 was also raised from the playoffs game night 50/50 raffle program at The Q, benefiting several other local non-profits. In total, the season-long 50/50 raffle program raised over $215,000 for local non-profit groups and charitable causes.

About Say Yes to Education

Say Yes to Education is an innovative national nonprofit organization that partners with communities around the goals of college readiness and affordability. Working with the local community, the Say Yes model takes a comprehensive, community-wide approach to education. Students and their families, starting in pre-K and throughout high school, receive the necessary academic and social support services to graduate prepared for postsecondary education. Students also receive support in completing their postsecondary education, including access to tuition scholarships to address funding gaps. The ultimate goal is to help students on their path to becoming productive citizens.

Cleveland’s Path to Say Yes is the pre-launch effort to complete the necessary requirements to become the next Say Yes community. One of the requirements is to raise at least 60 percent of the local postsecondary scholarship fund. Cleveland is leveraging the ongoing success of the Cleveland Plan, the region’s strong history of collaboration as demonstrated by innovative and committed public sector leaders, and an organized and robust philanthropic and nonprofit sector, to bring Say Yes to Cleveland to enhance the lives of all our residents. For more information: http://www.clepath2sayyes.org/.

About Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity:

At Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, we strengthen communities, restore homes, revitalize local neighborhoods and invest in our neighbors’ quest to become homeowners. With the support of nearly 300 sponsor teams, 80,000 volunteers and other supporters in the past 31 years, we have been able to help make ownership a possibility for almost 300 Habitat homeowners and 900 children in Greater Cleveland. Habitat homeowners reside in affordable homes in 20 different neighborhoods. Habitat launched an initiative to fully rehab 100 homes in Cleveland, which will conclude in 2018. For more information: https://clevelandhabitat.org/.