Cavs Make Cleveland Greener One Tree at a Time

Students of Washington Park Environmental Studies Academy – the Cleveland Metropolitan School District high school that specializes in horticulture, animal science and agriculture - had the opportunity to make Northeast Ohio greener on Thursday. Approximately 20 members of the senior class spent the morning planting trees at Garfield Park Reservation in Garfield Heights, thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers and PwC’s “Trees for Threes” program.

With trees donated by The Davey Tree Expert Company, the Cavs and PwC pledged to plant one tree for every three-pointer made by the Cavs over the course of the team’s 41 regular season home games in 2016-17 – resulting in 537 total trees now being planted across Northeast Ohio. Over the past four seasons, the Cavs and PwC have now planted close to 1,700 trees throughout Northeast Ohio.

Sixty of those trees were planted on Thursday at the Windy Ridge Picnic Area in Garfield Park Reservation by the Washington Park students, as well as representatives and volunteers from the Cavs, PwC, Davey Tree Expert Company, Western Reserve Land Conservancy, The Holden Arboretum and Cleveland Metroparks. The remainder of the trees will be given to local organizations through a tree granting program.

Before the digging, mulching and watering began, the students heard from several VIPs, including Mark Ross, Cleveland Managing Partner and Deals Partner, PwC US; Joe Gregory, Assistant Manager, Davey Tree Expert Company; Brian Zimmerman, CEO, Cleveland Metroparks; and Shelly Cayette, Vice President of Partnership Marketing and Strategy, Cavs. The group was entertained by Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team. Legend Campy Russell was also on-hand to lend his green thumb.