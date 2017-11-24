Cavs and Monsters Annual Toy Drive Begins Friday

With the holiday season upon us, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters are donating toys, and encouraging their fans to join them, to help make the holidays special for children in our community. Beginning this Friday, November 24th through Saturday, December 9th, the two teams will be holding their annual Toy Drive, presented by Step2, as part of the Cavaliers Season of Giving, presented by Nestlé Baking.

Beginning with Friday’s doubleheader, where the Monsters will play at 1:00 p.m., followed by the Cavs at 8:00 p.m., fans are asked to participate in the Toy Drive by bringing new, unwrapped toys to Quicken Loans Arena. Collection bins will be set up at the entrances of The Q for all five Cavs home games and four Monsters home games between Friday and December 9th.

At the conclusion of the drive, all donated toys will be distributed to preselected non-profit organizations that serve children of Northeast Ohio.

Fans can donate toys at the following home Cavs games: 11/24 vs. Charlotte, 11/28 vs. Miami, 12/2 vs. Memphis, 12/6 vs. Sacramento and 12/9 vs. Philadelphia. Tickets are available for each game at Cavs.com.

Toy donations will be accepted at the following home Monsters games: 11/24 and 11/25 vs. Texas and 12/8 and 12/9 vs. Chicago. Tickets for each game are available at ClevelandMonsters.com

Based locally in Streetsboro, Ohio, Step2, the largest American rotational molder of preschool and toddler-aged toys, will also donate $5,000 in product to the Toy Drive.