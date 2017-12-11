I.T. and J.R. Surprise Local Shoppers

Imagine waiting in line at the grocery store on a typical Monday afternoon, only to realize that it was actually anything but typical.

Instead of the usual cashiers, shoppers were greeted by Cavs players Isaiah Thomas and JR Smith at the registers! The two hoopers surprised shoppers at the Giant Eagle on W.117th in Cleveland as part of the Cavaliers Season of Giving, presented by Nestlé Baking.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

IT and JR made the rounds at the registers, scanning everything from produce to bottled water to deli meat. They bagged items and took coupons in between chatting with the customers and taking photos. The players were joined by volunteers from Nestlé Baking, who treated each shopper to packages of Nestlé Toll House cookie dough and bags of chocolate chips to take home with them.

Then the biggest surprise of the day: when each customer pulled out their wallet to pay their bill, IT and JR told the guest that their purchase was on them! The Cavaliers picked up the tab of all the shoppers that came through the two players’ lines.

There were many shocked and excited Clevelanders at Giant Eagle, and two very pleased basketball players who enjoyed doing their part to spread the holiday spirit.