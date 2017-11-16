A Legendary Thanksgiving for Local Families

Many families in Cleveland will have a full table – and full stomachs – this Thanksgiving thanks to the Cavaliers. The Wine and Gold provided the makings for full Thanksgiving dinners to 200 families from around the Broadway/E. 55th neighborhood.

Cavs Legends Austin Carr, Jim Chones, Barry Clemens, Larry Nance and Campy Russell were at the Broadway location of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland on Thursday to hand out turkeys to the preselected families.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event. Community: More news on the Cavs.

In addition to the bird, each family also received a bag of sides and dessert, courtesy of Nestlé Baking. While handing out the items, the Cavs Legends also took time to pose for photos and sign autographs.

Thursday’s Turkey Giveaway, presented by LIBBY’S Pumpkin and Carnation Milk, officially began the annual Cavaliers Season of Giving, presented by Nestlé Baking.

The Cavs will host several events over the coming weeks to help provide a happier holiday season for Clevelanders in need.