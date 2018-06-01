A Special Cavs Delivery for STEM Teachers

What a way to end the school year!

Thanks to the partnership between the Cavs and Goodyear, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s STEM Fellowship Educators received a special end-of-the-year delivery on Friday, so they will be all set with brand new equipment and supplies for the start of next school year.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad, mascot Moondog and members of the Cavalier Girls visited CMSD’s East Professional Center, where they surprised the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math teachers. In addition to bringing a catered lunch, the Cavs and Goodyear also brought many items that the educators will be able to use in their classrooms in the fall.

The Cavs and Goodyear provided supplies including project based learning and makerspace books, 3D printing pens, 3D Printers, Cameo Start Kits, Vinyl/Cardstock/Films, Ideal Pads and CorelDraw Graphics Suites.

In partnership with Goodyear, the Cavs will be providing $1 million dollars of funding for STEM schools and programs in Akron Public Schools and Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

About CMSD’s STEM Education:

While originally designed to encourage more students to pursue careers in these specific areas, STEM education has evolved into a unique approach to teaching and learning that fosters creativity and innovative thinking in all students. STEM education strives to produce the kind of thinkers, innovators and problem solvers to be successful in a competitive global society. The design principles of CMSD’s STEM Education are: embracing a culture of discovery, design and communication; addressing real-world issues through project-based trans-disciplinary approaches; and working and learning together to foster a collaborative environment.

