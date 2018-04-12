Reading Sparks Creativity in Local Students

One of the intended results of the Cavaliers “Read to Achieve” program, presented in association with Cedar Point and Castaway Bay, is to spark creativity in young minds through reading. No matter the genre, reading can bring imaginations to life….but especially with comic books and science fiction. Those were recent monthly focus areas of Read to Achieve, where teachers and students were encouraged to read both styles.

Some of the junior high students at Warner Girls Leadership Academy in Cleveland had the opportunity to bring that creativity to life on Tuesday when they spent the afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Special guests Ahmaad (Cavs in-arena host) and members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team were there to help the girls come up with their own short science fiction-themed comic book ideas. The students then had to act their story ideas out for the rest of the girls to figure out. The kids got creative, using everything from benches to basketballs as props.

After some spirited acting, the girls were treated to a performance from the Scream Team, and all received a Cavs swag bag to take home with them.

About Read to Achieve

In association with Cedar Point and Castaway Bay

Read to Achieve is a year-round campaign designed to help young people develop a life-long love for reading and encourage adults to read regularly with children. The program reaches thousands of elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio through reading challenges, reading time-outs, donations and the construction of Reading & Learning Centers.