Local Kids Study Poetry with Cavs

WINE AND GOLD POETRY IN MOTION

I really like participating in Read to Achieve.

It’s great to be a part of the Cavs Reading Team!

We can all read a lot this season, I truly believe.

I cannot wait to learn next month’s theme!

Students across Northeast Ohio that are enrolled in the Cavs “Read to Achieve” program, presented in association with Cedar Point and Castaway Bay, spent the month learning about poetry, like the quatrain above. And one lucky class from Westside Community School of the Arts in Cleveland got a hands-on lesson in limericks and other styles of poetry on Thursday. The fourth grade class spent the afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts with some special guests.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad helped the kids break up into groups, where they came up with their own basketball-themed haikus. There were three-line poems with 17 syllables about hoops and players and other elements of the hardwood.

Then the groups were helped by members of the Cavaliers Girls and Scream Team with a style of poetry that they may not have realized was in fact poetry: music. The kids and the pros made up dances to songs, brining poetry to life. It was a lesson of poetry in motion for the students.

All the kids went home with poetry on their minds and cool Cavs swag bags in their hands.

Read to Achieve

In association with Cedar Point and Castaway Bay

Read to Achieve is a year-round campaign designed to help young people develop a life-long love for reading and encourage adults to read regularly with children. The program reaches thousands of elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio through reading challenges, reading time-outs, donations and the construction of Reading & Learning Centers.