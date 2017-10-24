Cavs Open New Space for Students

Students at H. Barbara Booker School will have a fresh new space to spend time in, thanks to the new Cavaliers “Reading & Learning Center” at the school. On Friday, the student body at the elementary school in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood were able to check out their new digs for the first time.

The Cavs hosted an official Grand Opening press conference and ribbon cutting to unveil the new “Reading & Learning Center” on Friday. Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad emceed the press conference for the faculty, staff and students of the school. It featured VIPs including Mayor Frank Jackson and City Councilman Matt Zone; Len Komoroski and Nic Barlage, CEO and President of the Cavs, respectively; as well as H. Barbara Booker’s Principal, Nicholas Scheibelhood. Cavs Legends Campy Russell and Elmore Smith were on hand to mingle with guests in attendance, and the students were entertained by Sir C.C. and members of the Cavaliers Girls and Scream Team.

Following the press conference, the “Reading & Learning Center” opened with the official ribbon cutting and the school’s students were able to explore their refurbished space. The VIPs and entertainers spent time with the kids in the new Center.

H. Barbara Booker is the Wine & Gold’s 19th “Reading & Learning Center” in Northeast Ohio. The Cavs provided the following in order to makeover the previous room at the school: new paint, flooring, furniture, bookshelves and books, computers, signage and Fatheads.