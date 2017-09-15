Pitching In to Help Our Neighbors

For the second year in a row, members of the Cavaliers staff joined Quicken Loans and their Family of Companies to make a difference in the fight against blight in the Cleveland area. Volunteers from the Cavs and their sister companies, including JACK Casino and Title Source, joined Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity for Quicken Loans’ “Neighborhoods Week – Cleveland” to rehab homes, landscape residences and beautify areas within the Buckeye/Woodhill neighborhoods.

The volunteers spent the week doing everything from removing debris to painting porches to cutting grass. A lot of elbow grease and sweat went into making a “DIFF” in the Cleveland community.

Neighborhoods Week is a part of the Cavs and the Family of Companies’ continued efforts and commitment to lead the local fight against blight. Spearheaded by owner Dan Gilbert, the Family of Companies has played a core lobbying role in securing federal Hardest Hit Funds to fight blight in Ohio. Specifically, Cuyahoga County received $60 million in 2015 to initiate a demolition program for 5,000 blighted homes. The Cavs also recently contributed $100,000 to help launch the initial phase of the local Western Reserve Land Conservancy program also working towards local blight elimination.

The Cavs also donated 100% of 2017 NBA Playoff and Finals watch party admission proceeds - totaling $875,000 - to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, the highest total raised since the watch party admission donation program was established during the 2015 NBA Finals. These funds will help continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.