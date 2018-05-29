A ‘MVP’ Field Trip for Geneva Students

Eighty five third graders from Geneva enjoyed a MVP experience at Cleveland Botanical Gardens on Tuesday – Most Valuable Planet that is.

The students from Geneva Platt R. Spencer Elementary School were awarded with a field trip to the Botanical Gardens for their participation in the Cavs “Most Valuable Planet” program, presented by Republic Services. The program is a season-long campaign designed to encourage and challenge elementary, middle and high school students in Northeast Ohio to think of new and creative ways to be environmentally friendly.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the schools.

The kids had the opportunity to participate in the Botanical Gardens’ Plants Parts Program, where they learned about the makeup of plants and their functions and made their own terrariums to take home. As part of the program, they also toured the Madagascar and Costa Rica glasshouses, where they saw the various plants that live in the different environments. In Madagascar, the students learned about lush plants, butterflies and various birds, while in Costa Rica, they saw prickly plants that exist in the dry atmosphere.

In addition to their terrariums, all the kids also went home with their own Cavs swag bag.