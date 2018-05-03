Cavs Host Mentor Students for Game 2 Watch Party

Life handed them lemons, so the Cavs turned them into lemonade!

After hearing that hundreds of Mentor, Ohio eighth graders had their annual trip to Washington, D.C. cancelled at the last minute earlier this week, Cavaliers chairman Dan Gilbert encouraged his organization to help the Mentor kids make the most of their unexpected time at home. So the front office went to work quickly, concocting a plan to treat the youngsters to a special night.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

The Cavs hosted 600 eighth graders – from Memorial, Ridge and Shore Middle Schools – and 50 chaperones for the Game Two Watch Party at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday.

To kick off their night, the students were greeted by Cavs mascot Sir C.C and members of the Scream Team and Cavalier Girls at Mentor High School, where they helped the kids get pumped up for the game. The students piled into 12 charter buses, were all given playoff t-shirts, and headed downtown. Once they arrived at The Q, they were happily welcomed into the arena, were all given rally towels, and were all treated to food and drinks at the concession stands. The Mentor kids enjoyed the game from three sections of club seats, where they cheered loudly for the Wine and Gold.

As an added bonus, several of the students were selected to compete in the on-court halftime contest, which the whole crowd got into.

While it wasn’t the nation’s capital, hundreds of Mentor eighth graders enjoyed some sweet lemonade in Cleveland on Thursday.