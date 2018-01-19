Students Learn Math with Cavs at Science Center

On Friday, January 19, two groups of students from Northeast Ohio had the chance to see firsthand that math and science can be fun!

More than 50 participants from Pine Elementary School in North Olmsted and Judith Resnik Community Learning Center in Akron spent Friday afternoon at Great Lakes Science Center as part of NBA Math Hoops, presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans.

To help show students how math and science apply to everyday life, the group got hands-on experience from the experts….with some help from Moondog and members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

To begin, a scientist talked to the group about electricity, even demonstrating multiple ways it can be conducted. It was a hair-raising experience! Then the kids broke up into smaller groups and visited various interactive stations. They learned about the power of magnets by making their own Cavs logo magnetic pins. The kids also learned about energy by playing basketball and doing jumping jacks and comparing their pulses.

To top off the educational fun, each student received a NBA Math Hoops t-shirt.

ABOUT NBA MATH HOOPS

Presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

The Cavaliers and Learn Fresh are proud to deliver NBA Math Hoops, presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, to students and educators throughout Ohio. NBA Math Hoops ties math education to the game of basketball and the current statistics of the NBA/WNBA’s biggest stars. The program is centered around a board game, mobile app and 12-week curriculum that is tied to the Common Core State Standards for mathematics. Participants use the program regularly in the classroom and after-school programs and take part in special team-sponsored events including a Tip-off Clinic for educators and State Championship for outstanding students.

The program includes over 100 sites and partners in the region, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and Lorain County, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Columbus After-School All-Stars, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Ohio Afterschool Network, Open Doors Academy and more. Nationally, over 25,000 students participate in the program, showing gains of 36.7% on math scores analyzed by the American Institutes for Research.