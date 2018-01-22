Cleveland NAACP, Aramark Corporation and Cavs Welcome Local Businesses to Launch Test Kitchen

In continued partnership with the Cleveland NAACP, ARAMARK Corporation, the Cavs and Quicken Loans Arena are excited to welcome three local minority-owned businesses to the Launch Test Kitchen family this month at Quicken Loans Arena. Beginning Thursday, January 25th, Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill, PearlFlower Catering and Frederick's Wine & Dine will contribute three of their signature dishes to the Launch Test Kitchen menu for fans to enjoy over the course of the next several weeks:

Co-owners Akia Booker & Chef Eric Roman - Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill

• Empanadas (Seasoned chicken breast + roasted peppers & onions + pastry dough + signature deliciousness sauce)

• Cuban Sandwich (roasted pork + tavern ham + swiss + grain mustard + mayo + kosher pickles)

• Loaded Adobo Fries (Puerto Rican seasoned chicken + fresh cut fries + shredded cheese trio + roasted peppers & onions + signature deliciousness sauce)

Owner/Chef Tiwanna Williams - PearlFlower Catering

• Wine and Gold Chicken & Waffles (buttered red velvet waffle + fried chicken tenderloin + powdered sugar + sweet sriracha maple glaze)

• Spicy Spinach Artichoke Dip (spinach + toasted garlic + jalapeno + parmesan + grilled pita)

• Cilantro Lime Shrimp Rice Bowl (blackened shrimp + saffron rice + sautéed peppers, onions, zucchini + cilantro lime aioli)

Owner/Chef Frederick Parks - Frederick's Wine & Dine

• Shrimp Po Boy (fried shrimp + shredded lettuce + tomato + Fredericks signature sauce + hoagie bun)

• Catfish Wrap (southern fried farm raised catfish + lettuce + tomato + coleslaw

pesto tartar sauce + garlic flour tortilla)

• Pecan Sweet Potato Pie (whipped cream + caramel drizzle)

All three businesses were participants of the Launch Test Kitchen Food Tasting & Business Development Experience held at The Q this past December. The special event welcomed 18 minority chefs who own local restaurants, food trucks, and catering businesses to The Q where they prepared their signature dishes for guests in attendance who sampled and voted on their favorite chefs of the day.

Participants were provided the opportunity to network with other industry professionals and received a behind-the-scenes tour of The Q’s Launch Test Kitchen concept. The chefs were able to hear from Danielle Sydnor, chair of the economic development committee of Cleveland's NAACP; Mozelle Jackson, Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena Executive Vice President/CFO; Kevin Kearney, Aramark District Manager; and April Thompson, Wild Thymez Catering and previous partner chef of Launch Test Kitchen.

In the weeks following the event, leadership from Aramark and the Cavs carefully reviewed each business before arriving at the decision to extend an opportunity for three of the businesses to be featured in the Launch Test Kitchen concept at The Q.

The Launch Test Kitchen is a first-of-its-kind transformational concession concept that features a rotating menu of Cleveland chef concepts throughout the Cavs season and allows real-time fan feedback. A real-life “test kitchen,” where everything from the menu, to the equipment and overall aesthetic, can transform from event to event. Located on The Q’s main concourse at Sec. 126.

