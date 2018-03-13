Jr. Wheelchair Cavs Update - March 13, 2018

This past weekend, over 200 people packed the gym at Padua High School and watched the Achievement Centers for Children’s Jr. Wheelchair Cavaliers beat the Motor City Wheelz (44-42) in a thriller. The atmosphere was electric for game two of the doubleheader.

Unfortunately, the Cavs last second three pointer, to tie the game, didn’t go down. It was a great day of basketball!

The Jr. Cavs finished their regular season ranked #24 overall. That earned them an invitation to play in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s National Tournament beginning April 12th, in Louisville, KY. You can follow their progress on FACEBOOK at Achievement Centers Adapted Sports Programs.

Good luck Jr. Cavs!