Jr. Wheelchair Cavs Update - October 30, 2017

This past weekend the Jr. Wheelchair Cavaliers traveled to Ft. Wayne, IN to play in the annual Turnstone Hoosier Hoopfest basketball tournament.

The team starting their 2017-2018 campaign with a convincing victory over the St. Louis Rams (44-32). In their second game, the team outlasted the Michigan Rolling Pistons (43-33). The Cavs were down 28-19 at halftime, but held the Pistons to only 5 total second-half points.

The team dropped their first game on Sunday morning to the Jr. Pacers, but quickly rebounded beating the Peoria Wildcats (34-23) to win 3rd place! It was a total team effort.

The Jr. Cavs are back on the road when the travel to Grand Rapids, MI this weekend for another Midwest Conference tournament. Please follow us on Facebook at Achievement Centers Adapted Sports Programs.

Thank you Cleveland Cavaliers for your continued support.