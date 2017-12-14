Jr. Wheelchair Cavs Play at Halftime
Mike Urban / Manager of Sports Services and Community Outreach / Achievement Centers for Children
On Saturday, December 9 as the Cavaliers took on the Philadelphia 76ers, the Jr. Wheelchair Cavaliers took to the floor for a special halftime performance as this year's squad played a pickup game in front of the sellout crowd at Quicken Loans Arena.
The kids had an amazing time and were part of a memory that will last forever.
Thank you to the Cleveland Cavaliers for your continued support!