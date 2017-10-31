2017 October Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. The winner for October was Wendy Pugh, a third grade teacher at Scranton Elementary School in Cleveland. She is known for always working to enhance the learning environment for her students and for genuinely listening to their needs. Her students not only meet requirements but exceed them. Ms. Pugh is a community volunteer and gives her time to make everyone around her better.

Ms. Pugh and her class enjoyed a visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and members of the Scream Team and Cavalier Girls, who presented her with a $500.00 donation to use for her classroom. Ms. Pugh also received tickets and VIP passes to the October 29th Cavs game against New York, where she was honored on-court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. October’s winner was Jewel Sharrer, a sophomore at Max Hayes High School in Cleveland. She is a hard-working student and maintains straight A’s. She is a leader within the school, serving on Student Council. She is highly respected by both her peers and the school’s education team.

Ahmaad, along with members of the Scream Team and Cavalier Girls, surprised Jewel at school to present her with tickets and VIP passes to the October 29th Cavs game against New York and a pizza party for her class at a later date. Jewel was honored at center court before the start of the game against the Knicks.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.