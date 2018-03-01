2018 March Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. March’s winner was Ms. Cyndi Norman, a third grade teacher at Stockyard Elementary School in Cleveland, where all of her students passed their third grade testing. Ms. Norman helps with various school activities, tutors students after school several days a week and has collected donations for community education needs. She also helps purchase uniforms for students who are unable to afford them.

Ms. Norman and her class enjoyed a visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Moondog, who presented her with a $500.00 donation to use for her classroom. Ms. Norman also received tickets and VIP passes to the March 30th Cavs game, where she was honored at center court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. March’s winner was Alana Malave, a 10th grader at John Marshall School of Civic & Business Leadership in Cleveland, where she defines the model for a successful high school student. She is highly involved with her school community, including assisting with programs that introduce middle school students to the school.

Ahmaad and Moondog surprised Alana at school to present her with tickets and VIP passes to the March 9th Cavs game, where she was honored at center court. She will also receive a pizza party for her class at a later date.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.