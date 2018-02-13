2018 January Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. The winner for January was Brittany Kirby, an 11th grade chemistry teacher at Saint Martin De Porres High School in Cleveland. Ms. Kirby has high expectations for her students and pushes them to be high achievers. She spends endless hours after school providing extra help to students that need it. Ms. Kirby also teaches a group of eighth graders through the Early High School program. She is also a cross-country coach for the school.

Ms. Kirby and her class enjoyed a visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Moondog, who presented her with a $500.00 donation to use for her classroom. Ms. Kirby also received tickets and VIP passes to the January 18th Cavs game against Orlando, where she was honored on-court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. January’s winner was Jayla Henderson, an eighth grader at Citizens Leadership Academy in Cleveland. She sets a strong example for her peers of what hard working scholars look like. Jayla received a 4.0 for the first trimester and earned the scholar of the week award. She played a key role in the library book diversity initiative at the school.

Ahmaad and Moondog surprised Jayla at school to present her with tickets and VIP passes to the January 28th game against Detroit, where she was honored at center court before the start of the game. She will also receive a pizza party for her class at a later date.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.