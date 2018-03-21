2018 February Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. February’s winner was Mr. Corey Taylor, a fifth grade math teacher and student council advisor at Cuyahoga Heights Elementary School. Mr. Taylor offers his time before and after school to tutor students, offer his students real world opportunities and skills by having them apply for classroom jobs and organizes a recycling program and annual coat drive.

Mr. Taylor and his class enjoyed a visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Moondog, who presented him with a $500.00 donation to use for his classroom. Mr. Taylor also received tickets and VIP passes to the February 27th Cavs game, where he was honored at center court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. February’s winner was Brock Mueller, a second grader at Fairfax Elementary School in Cleveland Heights. Brock successfully communicates with others in school to foster positive relationships, and is known for doing the right thing. Brock is also a member of the Eastside Kickers soccer team and the library club.

Ahmaad and Moondog surprised Brock at school to present him with tickets and VIP passes to the February 25th Cavs game, where he was honored at center court. He will also receive a pizza party for his class at a later date.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.