2017 December Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. The winner for December was David Amos, a band teacher at Heritage Middle School in Painesville. In addition to teaching band to 7th through 12th graders, he is also the advisor for the National Junior Honor Society and organized the High School Band Mentorship program. Mr. Amos has a strong relationship with his students and has become a positive role model and mentor.

Mr. Amos and his class enjoyed a visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Sir C.C., who presented him with a $500.00 donation to use for his classroom. Mr. Amos also received tickets and VIP passes to the December 12th Cavs game against Atlanta, where he was honored on-court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. December’s winner was Jimmie Clemis, a fifth grader at Bluestone Elementary School in Euclid. He is at the top of his class academically and helps younger students to learn to work in groups. Jimmie works with the Panther Pride team to show and build team spirit and stands out as a great friend to his peers. He is also part of M.A.C. scholars.

Ahmaad and Sir C.C. surprised Jimmie at school to present him with tickets and VIP passes to the December 16th game against Utah, where he was honored at center court before the start of the game. He will also receive a pizza party for his class at a later date.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.