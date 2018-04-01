2018 April Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. April’s winner was Ms. Stephanie Heideman, a first grade teacher at Avon East Elementary School in Avon, where her students continue to grow academically. Ms. Heideman attends many school events to support her students, volunteers for a hunger campaign, and is thought of very highly by students’ parents for her successful collaboration efforts.

Ms. Heideman and her class enjoyed a visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Sir C.C., who presented her with a $500.00 donation to use for her classroom. Ms. Heideman also received tickets and VIP passes to the April 11th Cavs game, where she was honored at center court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. April’s winner was Harley Marks, a second grader at Riverside Elementary School in Cleveland. He has made big strides academically and is a leader in his classroom, where he is concerned about his peers’ well-being and is always willing to help them.

Ahmaad and Sir C.C. surprised Harley at school to present him with tickets and VIP passes to the April 5th Cavs game, where he was honored at center court. He will also receive a pizza party for his class at a later date.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.