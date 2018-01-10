Cavaliers, Monsters and Gladiators Announce The Q Community Fun Run 5k and 1 Mile Walk

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters & Cleveland Gladiators will once again team up with Hermes Road Racing to host The Q Community Fun Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk on Sunday, March 25th. The third annual community race, presented by Planet Fitness, will feature appearances by Cavs, Monsters and Gladiators entertainment teams and allow fans the opportunity to kick off the spring season by getting active in a fun way.

Proceeds from this family-friendly event will benefit the Cavaliers Youth Foundation and Monsters & Gladiators Community Fund, which means all participants will be making a direct impact on the Cleveland community to help those in need across Northeast Ohio.

The 5K road race will begin at 9:00 am on Gateway Plaza, outside of Quicken Loans Arena, and will take participants on a tour of downtown. The route concludes at Gateway Plaza for a post-race party and awards presentation that will include exciting prizes for winners in all age categories. The 1 mile walk will begin immediately following the start of the 5K and will also end at Gateway Plaza for the party and awards presentation.

In addition, all participants in both the run and walk will receive: • B-Tag chip timing • Cavs, Monsters and Gladiators themed official finisher’s medal • Race themed custom performance t-shirt • Vouchers for an upcoming Monsters game

Runners and walkers can take advantage of early bird pricing ($30 adults, $20 kids 12 & under) before January 31st. Visit www.theqarena.com/funrun to register and for more information.

The Cavaliers Youth Foundation and Monsters & Gladiators Community Fund support programs for children, families and young adults designed to positively impact the community in the areas of education, health, recreation, employment, entrepreneurship and life skills. The Monsters & Gladiators Community Fund is a fund of the Cleveland Foundation.