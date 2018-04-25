Fit As A Pro Wraps Up with Wellness Takeover

Thanks to their participation in the Cavs “Fit as a Pro” program, Presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle, the students of Cleveland’s Memorial Elementary School were treated to a wellness takeover on Thursday. The student body gathered in the gym for the culminating event of the season-long initiative that encourages physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad was joined by mascots Moondog and Sir C.C. to remind the kids of the lessons they had learned during the season: the importance of nutrition, balance, play, exercise and rest.

They were then joined by some pros who practice those elements on a daily basis: members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team, who performed for the young crowd. The entertainers also spoke to the kids about how they need to maintain a healthy lifestyle in order to do their jobs and perform for fans every day.

The students also had the opportunity to hear from Ann Weixel from Ride and Workout, who spoke about the importance of rest. She also led the kids through some active isolated stretches.

The fun morning finished up with a dance-off between students, followed by the teachers showing off their own moves.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.