Local Kids Get Fit as a Pro

There’s nothing better than hands-on experience, as one lucky group of students learned for themselves on Thursday. As part of their participation in the Cavs “Fit as a Pro” program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle, the fifth grade class from George G. Dodge Intermediate School in Twinsburg spent the afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts for a lesson in how to get and stay fit just like the basketball players they look up to do.

And who better to learn from than the man who leads the pros themselves? The students met with the team’s head strength and conditioning coach, Derek Millender, who led them through their own workout, similar to what the Cavs players typically do.

After properly warming up, the group went through four stations, each focused on different movements and objectives. The students worked on balance, coordination, strength and mental toughness. After working up a good sweat, Millender led them through a typical cool down.

After working out like the pros, the kids then got to see where the pros actually do their own workouts. Millender gave the group a tour of the Cavs weight room and showed off the equipment that the players use on a daily basis.

Feeling energized and informed, the kids all left CCC with Cavs swag bags to take home with them.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.