Local Kids Get Fit as a Pro

The new year is off to a very good start for the student body of Euclid Park Elementary School in Cleveland! Just a few weeks into 2018 and the gym classes at the school will now have brand new equipment to use, thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Medical Mutual of Ohio. As part of the Cavs “Fit as a Pro” program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle, the Cavs surprised the students of Euclid Park with a special “gym class takeover” on Wednesday. In-arena host Ahmaad was joined by Moondog to announce that they brought $1,500 of brand new gym equipment for the school.

The excitement of the visit continued to build, as members of the Scream Team and Cavalier Girls joined the festivities. The two groups performed, much to the enjoyment of the students in attendance. The entertainers then spoke to the kids about the importance of living a balanced, healthy lifestyle, and how valuable that is to their success.

Then it was time for the kids to show off their own moves. Students were selected to join the entertainers for a dance-off. As if that wasn’t fun enough….then the teachers took their turn to bust a move. The adults and kids both showed that dancing is one way to have fun while being Fit as a Pro.

The gym class takeover at Euclid Park wrapped up the annual Cavs Fit Week, which encourages fans of all ages to live a healthy lifestyle. Fans in attendance at the team’s two home games this past week were able to participate in Fit as a Pro Nights as part of NBA Fit Week.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.

ABOUT NBA FIT WEEK

NBA Fit is the league’s comprehensive health and wellness platform that encourages the NBA family to ”Be Active, Eat Healthy and Play Together” while promoting the values of the game through programs, events and products. In partnership with community experts, the NBA Coaches Association, the NBA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association, and the NBA Physicians Association, NBA FIT provides diverse health and fitness information to children and their families through social media and interactive online content.