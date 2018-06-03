Cavs Host Private Finals Watch Party for Cudell Families

After refurbishing the gym at Cudell Recreation Center this spring, the Cavs headed back to the facility on Sunday, June 3, for another special opportunity for the families who frequent the location. The Cavs hosted a private NBA Finals Game 2 watch party for 100 children and their family members from the surrounding neighborhoods that night.

Cudell’s gym was transformed into a big living room, where the families were able to relax on couches and watch the game on a giant screen. They were also able to partake in a photo booth and sign making and tattoo stations, enjoy snacks, and mingle with members of the Scream Team and Cavalier Girls. Throughout the evening, the families showed that they were ready to do #WhateverItTakes to cheer on the Wine and Gold.

In addition to a fun experience, everyone in attendance also received a Cavs swag bag to take home.