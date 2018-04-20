East Tech High School Hosts Game 3 Pep Rally

Law #1: Gear Up. Every Game, Every Time.

Law #2: No Warm Welcomes In Our House.

Law #3: Stand United & Loud For The Land.

Those are the “Laws of The Land” – the same ones that are employed at games at The Q - that the student body, teachers and staff at East Tech High School learned on Friday afternoon. The Cavs hosted a pep rally at the CMSD school to help coach the Scarabs in the proper way to cheer on the Cavs during the 2018 Playoffs.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad was joined by mascots Moondog and Sir C.C., as well as members of the Scream Team, to entertain and pump up the East Tech crowd ahead of Friday night’s Game 3 in Indiana. The Scarab audience was educated on the Laws through an informal game of basketball, with students taking on the Wine and Gold entertainers. All of the students in attendance received a Cavs t-shirt and rally towel to help them get in the #WhateverItTakes spirit.

The Cavs returned to East Tech on Friday after opening the new NBA Cares Learn & Play Center at the Boys & Girls Teen Club at the school during the 2017 NBA Finals.