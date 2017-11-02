Cavs Collecting Coats for Local Youth at Sunday's Game

CLEVELAND – With the weather already getting colder, the Cleveland Cavaliers are teaming up with their fans to help kids across Northeast Ohio stay warm this winter. In partnership with Coats for Kids, the Cavs will be collecting coats at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, November 5th vs. Atlanta.

Fans coming to the game can drop off new or like-new coats at any of the entrances at The Q. All sizes of coats are welcome, from infant to adult (some children wear adult sizes).

NEW! Take a photo of your coat donation going into any collection bin at The Q on Sunday, and tweet it to @cavs with hashtag #CoatsForKids to be entered to win an autographed Kyle Korver hat! One random participant who tweets a photo of their donation will be selected during the 2Q of Cavs vs. Hawks and win!

For fans not able to attend the game, there are still ways to help. Coats for Kids, now in their 36th year of operation in Cleveland, has collection bins at malls and select other locations throughout Northeast Ohio. They also accept monetary donations. Full details are available at coatsforkidscleveland.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Coats for Kids Cleveland has distributed hundreds of thousands of coats to children in need throughout Northeast Ohio, including close to 20,000 last year alone.