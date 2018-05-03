Cavs Help Pediatric Patients Gear Up for Playoffs

On Thursday, April 3, ahead of Game 2 in Toronto, the Cleveland Cavaliers visited some of the team’s smallest and most deserving fans: patients at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. The goal: to give them and their families everything they would need to cheer on the Wine and Gold during the playoffs. Knowing the kids aren’t able to attend home games or road game watch parties for the time being, the Cavs delivered all the makings for their own personal watch parties. So now, whether they watch the games at the hospital or at home, they are ready to do #WhateverItTakes.

Cavs mascot Sir C.C. was joined by members of the Scream Team and Cavalier Girls to walk the halls of Cleveland Clinic Children’s, going room to room handing out swag bags. Inside each bag were Cavs t-shirts, rally towels, mini basketballs, poster board and markers and tattoos. All the ingredients needed to watch and cheer during the playoff games.

The mascot and entertainers also had a special delivery for the nurses on the floors. Of course, they wouldn’t forget about the people who graciously take care of the young Cavs fans, so they dropped off cookies for the nurses and staff.