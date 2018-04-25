Cavs and Tito's Assists For a Cure Update

This past season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters teamed up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to support Assists for a Cure. For every assist made by the Cavs and Monsters this past season, Tito’s donated $10 to Flashes of Hope to help fund a cure for children’s cancer. At the Cavs home playoff game on Wednesday, April 18th, Courtney Koenig, Tito’s Ohio Area Manager, presented a check worth $22,430 to Lisa Cencula, Chief Marketing Officer at Flashes of Hope, as the teams combined for a total of 2,243 assists.

To view the updated assist total, CLICK HERE.