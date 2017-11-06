I.T. Helps Cleveland Kids Tipoff New Season

With the new Cavs season now underway, Isaiah Thomas helped a younger generation of hoopers usher in their new season. On Monday, November 6th, Thomas was on hand at East Tech High School for the launch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland’s second season of their “Catch Me If You Can” basketball program.

Approximately 100 Club members filled the East Tech gym for a skills clinic, where they were joined by Thomas, a Boys & Girls Club alum.

The “Catch Me If You Can” program stresses shooting and ball handling fundamentals and game-like practices. It also provides participation opportunities in the areas of officiating, athletic training, scorekeeping and volunteerism.

In addition to visiting with the young basketball players, Thomas was also interviewed by one of the participating teens. Among the topics covered, Thomas spoke about his experience growing up in the Boys & Girls Club programs in his hometown in Washington.