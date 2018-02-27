Cavs Hold Basketball and History Town Hall

“You are the heroes. You are heroes every day.“

Imagine being 13 years old and hearing those words, first on film, then reiterated by a professional basketball player.

Forty teens from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland had that exact experience on Wednesday when they spent the afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts for a special Basketball and History Town Hall as part of the Cavaliers annual Black Heritage Celebration.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

Emotion-evoking and thought-provoking scenes from “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Hidden Figures,” “Freedom Writers” and “Remember the Titans” were shown to the students to spur conversations on dreams, goals, leadership and togetherness. The discussions were led by Cavs players Jordan Clarkson, George Hill and Larry Nance, Jr., as well as head coach Tyronn Lue and associate head coach Larry Drew and legends Austin Carr, Jim Chones, Larry Nance, Sr. and Campy Russell.

The goal of bringing the teens and basketball figures together for the Town Hall was to not only stimulate these conversations, but to also encourage the students to continue them in their everyday lives in their schools and neighborhoods. To, as said in “Freedom Writers,” “within their own small way, turn on a small light in a dark room.”