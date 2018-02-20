Cavs and Tito's Assists For a Cure Update

The Cavs and Monsters have teamed up this season with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to support Assists for a Cure. For every assist made by the Cavs and Monsters this season, Tito’s will donate $10 to Flashes of Hope to help fund a cure for children’s cancer. With a combined total of 1,523 assists so far, $15,320 has been generated.

Here's a glimpse at one of our favorite assists before the All-Star Break:

