Cavaliers and Tito's Begin Assists for a Cure

Whether on the hardwood or the ice, this season assists will go further than just the stat sheet. They’ll go towards helping find a cure for pediatric cancer.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters are proud to partner with Tito’s Homemade Vodka to support "Assists for a Cure." For every assist made by the Cavs and Monsters during the 2017-18 season, Tito’s will donate $10 to Flashes of Hope, to help fund a cure for children’s cancer.

"Tito’s Handmade Vodka is very proud to be a partner on the Assists for a Cure campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters," said Courtney Koenig, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Area Manager for Ohio. "Our owner, Tito Beveridge, has a commitment to helping so many charities, and we are honored that Flashes of Hope is one of them."

Flashes of Hope raises funds to accelerate a cure for children’s cancer while honoring the unique life and memories of every child fighting cancer. Founded in Cleveland in 2001 by parents of a child with cancer, Flashes of Hope has photographed more than 63,000 children across the country and raised millions of dollars for critically needed research.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and the Assist for a Cure campaign," said Allison Clarke, Founder of Flashes of Hope. "Their commitment to the children with cancer is incredible and every dollar will go directly to find a cure. It gives all of us one more reason to cheer for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Monsters!"

For more information on Flashes of Hope visit flashesofhope.org. For more information on Tito’s Homemade Vodka visit titosvodka.com.