Getting to know: Zach Lavine

GETTING TO KNOW THE NEW BULLS: Zach LaVine

BIRTHDAY: March 10, 1995 (age 22)

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6’5”, 185 lb

CAREER THUS FAR: LaVine is a freakishly athletic young player Bulls fans should be excited to have on their squad. Long known as an athlete – at age 22 he’s already a two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion – who last season began to show shooting range and a knowledge of the game before injuring his knee. LaVine, the 13th overall pick in 2014 out of UCLA, averaged a career high 18.9 points (including 38.7% from long range) along with 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists in 47 games last season. Look for him to play a major role on the team this year when he steps back onto the court.

FUN FACT: Zach has a background of American Sign Language (ASL), starting from when he was in high school.