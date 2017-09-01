Getting to know: Kris Dunn

GETTING TO KNOW THE NEW BULLS: Kris Dunn

BIRTHDAY: March 18, 1994 (age 23)

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6’4”, 205 lb

CAREER THUS FAR: Dunn, a point guard out of Providence, comes over to the Bulls after spending his rookie NBA season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dunn was the 5th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and for good reason: he’s a 2-time Big East Player of the Year and was named consensus 2nd-team All American his senior year at Providence. Dunn brings a defensive tenacity to the point guard position, and is a young player to watch for the future.

FUN FACT: Kris' friend, who was his quarterback in high school, is Jordan Reed. Jordan is currently playing for the Washington Redskins as a tight end.