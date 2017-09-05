Getting to know: Justin Holiday

GETTING TO KNOW THE NEW BULLS: Justin Holiday

BIRTHDAY: April 5, 1989 (Age 28)

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6’6”, 185 lb

CAREER THUS FAR: The shooting guard/small forward out of Washington University signed a deal on July 10 to return to the Bulls after spending last season with the New York Knicks. Holiday, an NBA veteran and solid career role player, averaged a career high 7.7 points and 2.8 rebounds with the Knicks last season. Holiday played 27 games with the Bulls in the 2015-16 after being dealt to Chicago at the trade deadline for Kirk Hinrich. He has a championship ring as a member of the 2015 NBA champion Warriors, and has also played for the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.

FUN FACT: Holiday comes from one of the premier basketball families in the country. One younger brother, Jrue, is the starting point guard with the New Orleans Pelicans, while the other, Aaron, is a guard at UCLA. His younger sister Lauren also played for UCLA’s women’s team.