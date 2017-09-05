Getting to know: Antonio Blakeney

GETTING TO KNOW THE NEW BULLS: Antonio Blakeney

BIRTHDAY: October 4, 1996 (age 20)

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6’4”, 197 lb

CAREER THUS FAR: Blakeney, an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana State, earned his way to a two-way contract with the Bulls through an impressive performance on the Bulls’ summer squad at NBA Summer League in July. Blakeney provided a strong presence at point guard, averaging a team high 16.9 points in four games, including shooting an impressive 9/14 (64%) from downtown. He also showed a knack for getting to the free throw line, and some ups, throwing down a beautiful baseline dunk.

FUN FACT: Blakeney played his first season at LSU alongside fellow freshman Ben Simmons, who was that year’s #1 draft pick by the Sixers.