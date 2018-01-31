Entercom, Chicago Bulls announce long-term broadcast right agreement

Entercom and the Chicago Bulls jointly announced today that 670 The Score has been named the team's new flagship radio station in a multiyear agreement. Bulls games will air on 670 The Score (AM 670) beginning Saturday, February 3 at 2:30 p.m. CDT, when the Bulls take on the Los Angeles Clippers in LA.

The agreement, which runs through the 2020-21 season, includes all Bulls preseason, regular, and postseason games, as well as pre- and postgame programming. The long-time broadcast team of Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, and Steve Kashul will continue to bring all Bulls home and away games to fans.

"The Chicago Bulls are proud to partner with Entercom and WSCR as the official radio broadcast partner and new home for Chicago Basketball," said Michael Reinsdorf, Chicago Bulls President and COO. "WSCR has a strong presence in the market and resonates with so many sports fans in Chicago, and we look forward to working together to bring the highest quality basketball broadcasts to our fans."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Chicago Bulls on our air at 670 The Score," said Jimmy de Castro, Senior Vice President & Market Manager, Entercom Chicago. "Entercom is the nation's unrivaled leader in local sports talk radio, and today's announcement underscores our continued commitment to expand our leading sports platform and to provide the top-rated content that our listeners crave."

Entercom is a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., reaching over 100 million listeners each week through a robust portfolio of over 235 highly-rated radio stations, digital platforms and live events. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. In addition to 670 The Score, Chicago stations in the Entercom family include 104.3 JAMS, 93XRT, B96, US99, and WBBM Newsradio (AM 780 and FM 105.9).

