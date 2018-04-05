Chuck's Daily Check In 4.5.18

BULLS UPDATE: The Bulls will conduct a morning practice then fly to Boston to meet the Celtics tomorrow night. The Bulls have won three straight and getting contributions from everyone. Role players are still playing at a very high level as they seek consistency and visibility with four games remaining.

Sean Kilpatrick: In five games for the Bulls he has scored in double figures in four of them, coming off a 21 point performance against Charlotte.

Lauri Markkanen: One player who going to get plenty of “face time” in seasons ahead is Lauri Markkanen. In 65 games he’s made 137 three point field goals. “ The Flying Finn” is 10 of his last 14 from three point country. This young man is a multiple All Star player in the making.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 96 Boston 78. 56 wins for the Raps ties a franchise record. The Raps haven’t “officially” clinched the East but with four games left and Toronto with a three game lead it’s done.

Philadelphia 115 Detroit 108. Philly wins its 12th straight game. The Pistons have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Miami 115 Atlanta 86. The Heat remain in the sixth seed.

NOLA 123 Memphis 95. Two former Bulls lit up the Grizzlies. Moore with 30. Mirotic scored 25. Niko shaved his beard. Yes, CCI is on top of it.

Lakers 122 Spurs 112 OT. LA swept the three game series. Kyle Kuzma became the first rookie in NBA history to score 1200 points, 450 rebounds and 150-3 point baskets in a single season.

Orlando 105 Dallas 100. Both teams have identical 24-55 records.

