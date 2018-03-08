Chuck's Daily Check In 3.8.2018

FINAL: Bulls: 119 Memphis 110. ( Bulls: 22-42, 15-18 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 22 points. Memphis: Brooks: 29 points.



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Portis: 10. Memphis: Green: 8.



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 9. Memphis: Gasol and Rathan-Mayes: each with 7.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Bulls built a 21 point early third quarter lead only to see Memphis rally behind rookie Dillon Brooks, who went off scoring 20 of his 29 in the 4th quarter. Every starter scored in double figures for the Bulls with Markkanen, LaVine and Dunn each scoring 20 or more and Bobby Portis rang up his ninth doubler-double of the season. That’s the good news along with the Bulls scoring 56 points in the paint. However, the Bulls turned it over 20 times leading to 28 Memphis points.The Bulls need to clean that up as they hit the road Friday in Detroit.

CCI GAME BALL GOES TO: Justin Holiday. Inactive with the exception of one game post All Star break, Holiday drained all four of his three point field goal attempts and was a perfect five for five from the field and finished with 14 points. Holiday is all class and a true professional.

UP NEXT: At Detroit on Friday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

What a ballgame in Denver as LeBron James scored 39 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and dished out 10 assists as the Cavs beat the Nuggets 113-108, overcoming Nikola Jokic’s 36-13-6 game. James scored 9 points in 62 seconds to seal the deal.

Houston won its 17th straight game, 51-13 overall, with a 110-99 win at Milwaukee.

Toronto 121, Detroit 119 OT. DeMar DeRozan scored 42 including a filthy dunk late and yes, you have my permission to Google it. It was nasty. The Raps officially clinched a playoff spot by winning for the sixth straight time and 13 of 14 games.

NOLA 114, Sacramento 101. Nikola Mirotic with a 26-10 game. Anthony Davis had six blocks but he tweaked an ankle in the Pelicans tenth straight win.

On January 15, Utah stood 17-26. Fast forward a couple of months, and the Jazz now are 35-30 ,following a 104-84 win over the Pacers. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell combined for 43 points.

A clock malfunction enabled the Lakers to edge Orlando 108-107. Luke Walton played his starters heavy minutes as Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma stepped up.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard spoke to the media and said he wants to remain with the Spurs. He’s eligible for a super max contract in the off season.

Thanks for reading CCI. E mail me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure!