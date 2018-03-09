CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 3.09.18

GAME NIGHT FROM DETROIT: Bulls : ( 22-42, 7-24 on the road) at Detroit ( 29-36, 20-14 at home)

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 6PM CT tipoff

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 5:45CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 17ppg. Pistons: Griffin: 19 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7 Pistons: Drummond: 15

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Pistons: Griffin: 5.

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0.

LAST MEETING: At United Center: Bulls 107 Detroit 105.

Zach LaVine’s first game in 11 months and he did not disappoint , scoring 14 points. Lauri Markkanen with 19 points. The Bulls drilled 17 made three point field goals. Andre Drummond with a 21-15 game.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Pistons made a blockbuster trade with the Clippers acquiring Blake Griffin. The Pistons initially got a quick boost but reverted back to inconsistent play to the point they stand five games out of the eighth seed with time running out . They took on Griffin’s five year 173 million dollar deal and only time will tell whether it will benefit Detroit, short and long term.The draft pick is protected 1-4 so the Clippers may have two lottery picks in this year’s draft. Reggie Jackson will miss his 33rd straight game with a severe ankle injury which has created a less than desirable pick and roll opportunities with Andre Drummond who is having a monster year averaging 15 points and 15 boards. He is a true old school back to the basket player.

What team will show up tonight for Detroit ? Stay tuned !

The Bulls starting lineup? We will await to hear the news after today’s morning shoot around and of course you’ll receive update on the Bulls social media outlets and my personal Twitter handle @ctsbulls. Kris Dunn is coming off a great game against Memphis and will use the next 18 games to polish his leadership skills as he prepares for the 2018-19 season. It’s also an opportunity for Dunn, LaVine and Markkanen to play together and learn about each other’s games.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Warriors 110 Spurs 107. Steph Curry injured his right ankle and will miss the next two games. He sat out three weeks in December after sustaining a left ankle injury. Something to keep an eye on.

Boston 117 Minnesota 109. Kyrie Irvin with a terrific 23-7-8 game. Jaylen Brown with down crashing to the floor after a very scary and nasty fall following a dunk. I had the same gut wrenching feeling when Kris Dunn was being attended to on the court. Fortunately, Brown walked off the floor. It could have been MUCH worse. Much.

Reunited and it feels so good....."Peaches and Herb" or is it D. Rose and Coach Thibs? Wishing Derrick great health and a terrific run. I remain a huge Rose fan .

Miami is such a gritty team. They just find a way to get it done. 108-99 over Philly. Wade and Whiteside keyed the win. The 76ers’ Robert Covington went 0-10 from the field.

OKC 115 Suns 87. Phoenix suffered its 48th loss. What else do I have for you? Devin Booker wore a headband for the first time in his three year career. This is why you need to read CCI...

Nets 125 Hornets 111. Brooklyn snapped a four game losing streak.

